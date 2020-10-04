Date and time: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 12:00 midnight to Sunday, October 18, 2020, 11:59 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A short film by Mouaad el Salem.

This Day Won’t Last, 2020

Country: Tunisia

Genre: Documentary

Language: Arabic. English subtitles

Director: Mouaad el Salem

Duration: 25 mins 46 seconds

A day that could also be a life. In Tunisia, while it could also be somewhere else: on the border between the necessity and the fear to make a film, the necessity and the fear for the revolution… An end that could also lead to a new beginning.

Link and password to watch the film will be emailed on 10th October 2020. Please note that this film will be screened between October 10 and October 19.

queer qandī Journeys and Destinations film fest 9-18 October 2020

QTI Coalition of Colour is proud to present our first film festival – an online queer film fest focused on issues of migration and movement. The festival will have live events, panels with filmmakers, activists and scholars as well as conversations with cast and crew on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 October.

queer qandī Journeys and Destination Film Fest has been made possible thanks to a collaboration with Encompass Network, ‘Queer’ Asia, The Centre for the Study of Global Human Movement and lgbtQ+@CAM at the University of Cambridge and with sponsorship from National Lottery’s 25th Anniversary.