Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
This Day Won’t Last
Mideast Streets
Tunisia
flim festival
Film

This Day Won’t Last

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2020

Date and time: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 12:00 midnight to Sunday, October 18, 2020, 11:59 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A short film by Mouaad el Salem.

This Day Won’t Last, 2020

Country: Tunisia

Genre: Documentary

Language: Arabic. English subtitles

Director: Mouaad el Salem

Duration: 25 mins 46 seconds

A day that could also be a life. In Tunisia, while it could also be somewhere else: on the border between the necessity and the fear to make a film, the necessity and the fear for the revolution… An end that could also lead to a new beginning.

Link and password to watch the film will be emailed on 10th October 2020. Please note that this film will be screened between October 10 and October 19.

queer qandī Journeys and Destinations film fest 9-18 October 2020

QTI Coalition of Colour is proud to present our first film festival – an online queer film fest focused on issues of migration and movement. The festival will have live events, panels with filmmakers, activists and scholars as well as conversations with cast and crew on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 October.

queer qandī Journeys and Destination Film Fest has been made possible thanks to a collaboration with Encompass Network, ‘Queer’ Asia, The Centre for the Study of Global Human Movement and lgbtQ+@CAM at the University of Cambridge and with sponsorship from National Lottery’s 25th Anniversary.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.