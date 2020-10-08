Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

‘This Little Father Obsession’
Mideast Streets
film festival
Film
Lebanon
LGBT
Documentary

‘This Little Father Obsession’

The Media Line Staff
10/08/2020

Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2020, 12 midnight to Sunday, October 18, 2020, 11:59 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A documentary film by Selim Mourad, Lebanon, 2016.

This Little Father Obsession, 2016

Director: Selim Mourad

Country: Lebanon

Genre: Documentary

Language: Arabic, French with English subtitles

Duration: 103 mins

A kaleidoscopic family film blending documentary and auto-fiction, This Little Father Obsession sees the complexity of Lebanese society confronted with the personal aspirations of an individual, and the weight of patriarchal tradition with the desire for emancipation. The filmmaker traces the portrait of a family in which he is trying to find his place. The last descendant, losing his fertility, attracted to men, he is wondering about filiations and confronts his father with his obsessions at a time when their family house in Beirut is waiting to be demolished. Truth unveils as they go on a quest together to find a forgotten relative. During this journey, the house seems to persist.

Link and password to watch the film will be emailed on 9th October 2020.

Selim Mourad will participate in a panel discussion on 18th October. Get your free ticket for the panel here.

queer qandī Journeys and Destinations film fest 9-18 October 2020

QTI Coalition of Colour is proud to present our first film festival – an online queer film fest focused on issues of migration and movement. The festival will have live events, panels with filmmakers, activists and scholars as well as conversations with cast and crew on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 October.

This film is part of a package curated by Dina Nagapetians and Misha Yakovlev from ‘Queer’ Asia. ‘Queer’ Asia is a collective of researchers and activists, working to build a global platform from which to challenge dominant ideas, forms, and representations of gender and sexuality.

queer qandī Journeys and Destination Film Fest has been made possible thanks to collaboration with Encompass Network, The Centre for the Study of Global Human Movement and lgbtQ+@CAM at the University of Cambridge and with sponsorship from National Lottery’s 25th Anniversary.

 

