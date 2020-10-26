Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Thrive and Pivot Professionally During COVID w/Marisa Sarfatti
Mideast Streets
Israel
professional progrrams
COVID-19
coronavirus

Thrive and Pivot Professionally During COVID w/Marisa Sarfatti

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2020

Date and time: Wed, Oct 28, 2020 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Israel Standard Time

Register here.

Would love to see you at another special talk and learn how to Pivot Professionally & Be Your Own Change Agent in Uncertain Times.

In this specially designed for the current dynamic and uncertain times Tel Aviv Talk, Marisa Sarfatti, global communications specialist for High Tech, will explore with us:

  • How to adapt your mindset to be more robust, resilient and proactive through change
  • 3 tools to help you build a more productive attitude when things are changing quickly, unknown or uncertain
  • How to find your opportunities and pivot with agility

We would be glad to “see” you there! While FREE, space is limited due to Zoom parameters. Please sign up on the Eventbrite link to help us best prepare and to save your spot. (The Zoom event link will be sent to confirmed registrants)

For questions or feedback, please write: reinach-J@mail.tel-aviv.gov.il

About our Speaker: Marisa Sarfatti is a Global Executive, Leadership & Team Coach for over 18 years. She helps leaders, specialists and teams grow their daily communication and leadership skills. Giving leaders tools to lead through challenge, scale teams effectively and build their personal brand. She is passionate about Women’s Leadership & Career Development.

Her clients include both Enterprise and Start Up companies such as Amdocs, NICE, HP, AppsFlyer, Moovit and CyberArk.

https://www.sefint.com/

