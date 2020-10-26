Thrive and Pivot Professionally During COVID w/Marisa Sarfatti

Date and time: Wed, Oct 28, 2020 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Israel Standard Time

Would love to see you at another special talk and learn how to Pivot Professionally & Be Your Own Change Agent in Uncertain Times.

In this specially designed for the current dynamic and uncertain times Tel Aviv Talk, Marisa Sarfatti, global communications specialist for High Tech, will explore with us:

How to adapt your mindset to be more robust, resilient and proactive through change

3 tools to help you build a more productive attitude when things are changing quickly, unknown or uncertain

How to find your opportunities and pivot with agility

About our Speaker: Marisa Sarfatti is a Global Executive, Leadership & Team Coach for over 18 years. She helps leaders, specialists and teams grow their daily communication and leadership skills. Giving leaders tools to lead through challenge, scale teams effectively and build their personal brand. She is passionate about Women’s Leadership & Career Development.

Her clients include both Enterprise and Start Up companies such as Amdocs, NICE, HP, AppsFlyer, Moovit and CyberArk.

https://www.sefint.com/