TLV Laughs: Standup Comedy at Hoodna Bar
Thu, Jul 7, 2022 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (40 shekels) here.
Location: Hoodna Bar, Abarbanel 13, Tel Aviv, 6608213, Israel
It’s time for another TLV Laughs show with some of the city’s best comics!
About this event
Come out for the city’s newest English-language comedy show, featuring some of Tel Aviv’s funniest comedians!
SPECIAL GUEST: Danny Cohen, seen on Comedy Central
Also performing: Benji Lovitt, Limor Dahan, Keren Beck Fogel, Eli Goldberger
Doors open at 9:00 PM, show begins at 9:30
Tickets: 40 NIS (Pay by Bit to 054.775.3367, or cash at the door)
