TLV Laughs: Standup Comedy at Hoodna Bar

Thu, Jul 7, 2022 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (40 shekels)

Location: Hoodna Bar, Abarbanel 13, Tel Aviv, 6608213, Israel

It’s time for another TLV Laughs show with some of the city’s best comics!

About this event

Come out for the city’s newest English-language comedy show, featuring some of Tel Aviv’s funniest comedians!

SPECIAL GUEST: Danny Cohen, seen on Comedy Central

Also performing: Benji Lovitt, Limor Dahan, Keren Beck Fogel, Eli Goldberger

Doors open at 9:00 PM, show begins at 9:30

Tickets: 40 NIS (Pay by Bit to 054.775.3367, or cash at the door)

