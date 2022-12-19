Toastmasters Public Speaking and Leadership Online English, Istanbul

Wednesday, December 21 · 7:30 - 9pm Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Toastmasters International District 109, Division H2, Bosphorus Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organization based in Turkey, Istanbul that helps and supports public speaking, communication, and leadership skills through a worldwide network. Since July 2015, Bosphorus Toastmasters has supported people from diverse backgrounds to become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

https://www.instagram.com/bosphorustoastmasters/?hl=en

https://www.toastmasters.org

https://www.district109.org

https://www.bosphorustoastmasters.org/

If you have any question keep in touch our Secretary: +90 553 748 02 91

MENTORSHIP: At Bosphorus Toastmasters’ meeting, there is a lot of experience and talent in the room. The mentoring program aims to spread that experience and talent to the other members.

Our mentoring program is designed to allow members who have shown that they are eager to improve themselves a chance to work with our more experienced members one-to-one. Show us that you are willing to make an investment in yourselves by working through the Toastmasters Pathways to complete your first three speeches independently.

Please visit: https://toastmastersd108.org/odyssey-project/

2022 Bosphorus Toastmasters,Turkey meeting dates:

Jan 12/26, Feb 09/23, March 09/23, April 13/27, May 11/25, June 8/22, July 13/27, Aug 10/24, Sep 14/28, Oct 12/26, Nov 09/23, Dec 14/28

2022 Istanbul Toastmasters,Turkey meeting dates:

Jan 05/19, Feb 02/16, March 02/16/30, April 06/20, May 4/18, June 01/15/29, July 06/20, Aug 03/17/31, Sep 07/21, Oct 05/19, Nov 02/16/30, Dec 07/21

You can be a guest two times. A warm welcome to all guests.