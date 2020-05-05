Donate
Together, Apart, and Alone: Thoughts on the Jewish Community in Our Time

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join Shalom Hartman President Donniel Hartman as he reimagines the relationship between Jews around the world in light of today’s growing tensions and challenges. Together, Apart, and Alone: Thoughts on the Jewish Community in Our Time is presented in partnership with Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The Jewish people are experiencing upheaval as we are forced to separate from our community, and the family metaphor for Jewish peoplehood is taking on new meaning as the gap between American and Israeli Jews continues to widen.

