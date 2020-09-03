Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 12, and 19, 2020

Select date and buy tickets (starting at $21.22) here.

Together Apart is the first-ever virtual race event that is set to take place in Bahrain.

Are you ready to participate in the Together Apart race?

In Strategic Partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Aymen Tawfiq AlMoayed, Bahrain is hosting the first digital race during the month of September. Make sure you book your ticket for one (or all three) weekends and be part of it’s first of a kind event!

There is no age limit to the race and everyone is welcome to join.

Dates: 5th, 12th and 19th of September, 2020 (you can register for all three weekends)

Time: anytime during the day

No. of runners: maximum 2 per group while maintaining physical distancing

Location: Wherever you are!

Participation Fee: 8 BHD per kid/weekend, 10 BHD per adult/weekend

Every athlete after registration will receive a kit that contains:

Bib

Snack

Medal

DISTANCES

Adults

5th of September – 5km

12th of September – 10km

19th of September – 15 km

Kids

5th of September – 200 meters

12th of September – 250 meters

19th of September – 300 meters

Kids age group:

4 years and below

5 – 8 years old

9 – 12 years old

13 – 17 years old

HOW & WHERE

ANYWHERE. This is what makes this race so unique. Due to the social distancing measures’ taken by the government to tackle the current COVID-19 situation, participants will not be able to run in large groups. This race enables people to all run at the same time, but at the comfort of the location that they choose.

RACE DAY

All participants will be required to use the Strava App to track their run. To monitor the race, participants will download Strava app. Strava allows you to track your running and riding with GPS, join challenges, share photos from your activities, and follow friends.

To setup the Strava app, the below will be required:

Create your account/profile

Customize your settings

Set your privacy

Record your activity

Strava app allows you to join the Strava community

AFTER THE RACE

