Together Apart Race
Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 12, and 19, 2020
Select date and buy tickets (starting at $21.22) here.
Together Apart is the first-ever virtual race event that is set to take place in Bahrain.
In Strategic Partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Aymen Tawfiq AlMoayed, Bahrain is hosting the first digital race during the month of September. Make sure you book your ticket for one (or all three) weekends and be part of it’s first of a kind event!
There is no age limit to the race and everyone is welcome to join.
- Dates: 5th, 12th and 19th of September, 2020 (you can register for all three weekends)
- Time: anytime during the day
- No. of runners: maximum 2 per group while maintaining physical distancing
- Location: Wherever you are!
- Participation Fee: 8 BHD per kid/weekend, 10 BHD per adult/weekend
Every athlete after registration will receive a kit that contains:
- Bib
- Snack
- Medal
DISTANCES
Adults
- 5th of September – 5km
- 12th of September – 10km
- 19th of September – 15 km
Kids
- 5th of September – 200 meters
- 12th of September – 250 meters
- 19th of September – 300 meters
Kids age group:
- 4 years and below
- 5 – 8 years old
- 9 – 12 years old
- 13 – 17 years old
HOW & WHERE
ANYWHERE. This is what makes this race so unique. Due to the social distancing measures’ taken by the government to tackle the current COVID-19 situation, participants will not be able to run in large groups. This race enables people to all run at the same time, but at the comfort of the location that they choose.
RACE DAY
All participants will be required to use the Strava App to track their run. To monitor the race, participants will download Strava app. Strava allows you to track your running and riding with GPS, join challenges, share photos from your activities, and follow friends.
To setup the Strava app, the below will be required:
- Create your account/profile
- Customize your settings
- Set your privacy
- Record your activity
- Strava app allows you to join the Strava community
AFTER THE RACE
What happens after they finish the race:
- Submission of the summary of their workout from the Strava app
- Analysis of the results by the organizers
- Announcement of the first 3 winners on Instagram live
- All Athletes who participated in the race will be advised to take a picture of them with the medal to be posted on the dedicated Instagram page of the event