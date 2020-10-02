Together for Peace – Featuring Waleed Nesyif

Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2020, 2 to 3:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Together for Peace features inspiring peacebuilders to join a conversation on their journey as a peacebuilder.

Episode 10: Waleed Nesyif

Waleed Nesyif is an award-winning Iraqi Filmmaker and a writer. Born and raised in Baghdad, Waleed had the fortune and misfortune to learn about his country in various stages and through different shades of grey. He lived his first years during the Iraq–Iran war, followed by the first Gulf War, and spent his formidable youth years during the sanctions, ending with the 2003 invasion. Nesyif has been involved in award-winning documentaries including Shocking and Awe, a Deep Dish TV series, I know I’m not alone (2006), Blackwater’s Youngest Victim, Heavy Metal in Baghdad (2007) amongst other collaborative work. His personal filmography includes several short films such as Yearning (2011), One of Many, A Lie Agreed Upon and In Saddam’s Shadow. Most recently, Waleed was featured in the BBC documentary series Once Upon a Time in Iraq where Waleed tells his journey growing up in conflict and migrating to Canada where he now lives.

In this episode, Waleed will share stories of what it was like to live between the two worlds of conflict and peace.

Together For Peace

Living Room Conversations with Reem Ghunaim – Season 2!

Together for Peace was launched with the intention to bring the Rotary Action Group for Peace (RAGFP) network of peacebuilders (who cover 110 countries) to take collective action from their own living rooms. We aspire to be the engine of change that demonstrates the power behind Rotary Connecting the World. The series attendees are empowered to learn dynamic peace strategies, connect to relevant peace organizations, and access the tools to strengthen their noble humanitarian mission.

There is power in turning our living rooms into platforms of peace. We meet inspiring speakers with global missions and heroic deeds. Our guests do not only share their journeys, but also the missions for which they live. The series turns our living rooms into vibrant and interactive conversations that spark thoughtful discussions and compassionate actions.

About the RAGFP

We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on activating the Rotary community to create pathways to peace. The RAGFP believes that everyone can be a peacebuilder. We want to advance positive peace around the world by empowering the grassroots systems, structures, and attitudes that enhance an ecosystem of peace. As a global network, the RAGFP empowers communities to convene, collaborate, and unite for peace action.

What do we do?

The RAGFP engages, educates, and empowers the Rotary community through strategic programs that inspire effective peace action. The RAGFP serves as a platform for members to connect to a global network of peacebuilders. We are a large growing community of Rotary Club members in over 80 countries around the world.

This global network allows members to connect and collaborate on peace initiatives that intend to create mutual understanding, harmony, and goodwill. Together we are a global community of peacebuilders that wage sustainable positive peace.

