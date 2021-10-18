Toka-ei Dar Ghafas Performance (Virtual Reading in Farsi)

Mon, Oct 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($9.50) here.

“Toka-ei Dar Ghafas” (Virtual Reading in Farsi)

About this event

Nimā Yushij (November 11, 1897 – January 3, 1960) was a contemporary Persian poet who started the she’r-e now, “new poetry”, also known as she’r-e Nimaa’i, “Nimaic poetry”, trend in Iran. He is considered as the father of modern Persian poetry. We selected “Toka-ei Dar Ghafas”, one of his famous stories, to read on Monday, October 18th at 7:30pm (PT)/ 10:30pm (ET).

Director: Sara Salahi

Performers: Tina Mirshafaie, Sogand Yazdani, Goli Golzari, Hosna Dabaghi, Maryam Ariaeinejad, Pedram Nazemzadeh, Shahram Khajehpour

We read twice. If interested in reading, you will have a chance to read with performers on the second round. You will also get the video link for the performance.

This event is online and in Farsi language and is suitable both for kids and adults. By purchasing tickets, you will also be given the access to the edited video link.