Tomb Security in Ancient Egypt: Predynastic to the Pyramid Age (Reg Clark)

Egypt Centre fundraising lecture.

Most scholarly Egyptological discussions of tomb security in ancient Egypt tend to be brief and usually included only as part of a larger work; the topic usually relegated to the subject of lurid speculation and fantasy in novels, the popular press and cinema. In this lecture, which is based on my doctoral research, I trace some of the main developments in the architecture and security of royal and private tombs from the Predynastic Period up until the early Fourth Dynasty. Within that framework, I then go on to consider whether many of the familiar architectural elements that are found in Egyptian tombs were in fact the result of the need to protect the tomb, rather than the consequence of monumental or religious considerations.

Following a two-year foundation course, Reg trained in graphic design at the West Surrey College of Art & Design during the mid-1970s and since then has been involved variously in graphic design, public relations, furniture design, manufacture, sales and product training. Always interested in Egyptology, he studied for a Certificate in Archaeology at Bristol University in the late 1990s and then in 2005 went on to read Egyptian Archaeology at Swansea, where he was awarded a First Class Honours Degree in 2008. He subsequently undertook a research degree at the same university and in 2014 was awarded a Ph.D. in Egyptology for his thesis Tomb Security in Ancient Egypt from the Predynastic to the Pyramid Age, published by Archaeopress of Oxford in 2016. His latest book, intended for the general reader, Securing Eternity: Ancient Egyptian Tomb Protection from Prehistory to the Pyramids was published in 2019 by AUC Press.

