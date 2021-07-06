Toronto Palestine Film Festival Presents: Solidarity Screening

Starts on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join the Toronto Palestine Film Festival’s (TPFF) Solidarity Screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Naila and the Uprising.

About this event

Join the Toronto Palestine Film Festival’s (TPFF) Solidarity Screening!

ABOUT THE EVENT:

TPFF is inspired by the outpouring of support the Palestinian community have received over the past weeks. We’re grateful for all of your messages, posts and commitments to be in solidarity with us. It has made a difficult period also feel hopeful.

TPFF is inviting Canadian arts and allied organizations to join us in co-hosting a live free online screening of the documentary film Naila and the Uprising by Julia Bacha. The screening will be followed by a short discussion about solidarity with Palestinian artists.

HOW:

Interested organizations wishing to co-host the screening can email tpffvolunteer@gmail.com.

TPFF will add your organization as a screening co-host on our online event page, and will provide the information and visuals for the screening.

Please share the event with your staff and networks and invite them to join us live for this incredibly powerful film about the female resistance movement and collective organizing in Palestine.

WHEN/WHERE:

The screening will be live online on July 6 at 7 pm EDT. Visit tpff.ca for details. Register at Eventbrite.

DONATIONS:

Attendees are welcome to make a donation to a new art school in Gaza, Dar al-Kalima University College of Arts & Culture – Gaza Training Center. https://www.mitriraheb.org/en/project/1614242323

ABOUT THE FILM:

When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, a young woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family, and freedom. Undaunted, she embraces all three, joining a clandestine network of women in a movement that forces the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.

Naila and the Uprising chronicles the remarkable journey of Naila Ayesh whose story weaves through the most vibrant, nonviolent mobilization in Palestinian history – the First Intifada in the late 1980s. Using evocative animation, intimate interviews, and exclusive archival footage, this film brings out of anonymity the courageous women activists who have remained on the margins of history…until now.

This film tells the story that history overlooked – of an unbending, nonviolent women’s movement at the head of Palestine’s struggle for freedom. See the film trailer.

Thank you to our co-presenters Equity Studies Student Union, Canadian Arab Institute, Salaam Canada, MENA Arts Advocacy, Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre, Inside Out Film Festival, Fem Script Lab, Art Metropole, Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Pleasure Dome, MENA Arts UK, Toronto Comic Arts Festival, Archive/Counter-Archive, Michigan Peace Council, Artcite Inc., VIVO Media Arts Centre, Toronto Arab Film, Regent Park Film Festival, Images Festival and Canadian Council of Muslim Women