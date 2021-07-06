Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Toronto Palestine Film Festival Presents: Solidarity Screening
Mideast Streets
film festival
Palestine
Toronto
Canada

Toronto Palestine Film Festival Presents: Solidarity Screening

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2021

Starts on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join the Toronto Palestine Film Festival’s (TPFF) Solidarity Screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Naila and the Uprising.

About this event

Join the Toronto Palestine Film Festival’s (TPFF) Solidarity Screening!

ABOUT THE EVENT:

TPFF is inspired by the outpouring of support the Palestinian community have received over the past weeks. We’re grateful for all of your messages, posts and commitments to be in solidarity with us. It has made a difficult period also feel hopeful.

TPFF is inviting Canadian arts and allied organizations to join us in co-hosting a live free online screening of the documentary film Naila and the Uprising by Julia Bacha. The screening will be followed by a short discussion about solidarity with Palestinian artists.

HOW:

  • Interested organizations wishing to co-host the screening can email tpffvolunteer@gmail.com.
  • TPFF will add your organization as a screening co-host on our online event page, and will provide the information and visuals for the screening.

Please share the event with your staff and networks and invite them to join us live for this incredibly powerful film about the female resistance movement and collective organizing in Palestine.

WHEN/WHERE:

  • The screening will be live online on July 6 at 7 pm EDT. Visit tpff.ca for details. Register at Eventbrite.

DONATIONS:

ABOUT THE FILM:

When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, a young woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family, and freedom. Undaunted, she embraces all three, joining a clandestine network of women in a movement that forces the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.

Naila and the Uprising chronicles the remarkable journey of Naila Ayesh whose story weaves through the most vibrant, nonviolent mobilization in Palestinian history – the First Intifada in the late 1980s. Using evocative animation, intimate interviews, and exclusive archival footage, this film brings out of anonymity the courageous women activists who have remained on the margins of history…until now.

This film tells the story that history overlooked – of an unbending, nonviolent women’s movement at the head of Palestine’s struggle for freedom. See the film trailer.

Thank you to our co-presenters Equity Studies Student Union, Canadian Arab Institute, Salaam Canada, MENA Arts Advocacy, Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre, Inside Out Film Festival, Fem Script Lab, Art Metropole, Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Pleasure Dome, MENA Arts UK, Toronto Comic Arts Festival, Archive/Counter-Archive, Michigan Peace Council, Artcite Inc., VIVO Media Arts Centre, Toronto Arab Film, Regent Park Film Festival, Images Festival and Canadian Council of Muslim Women

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.