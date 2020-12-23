Fri, Jan 1, 2021, 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Introduce young children to Shabbat

Puppetry is a powerful tool for entertaining and educating and puppets take children and adults into a magical realm of wonder and joy. Join Jen Miriam Altman, Alon Altman, Raizel the Camel and Raizel’s puppet friends for a half-hour Shabbat service geared towards tots. The service includes candlelighting; singalongs with guitar, drums, and other instruments; puppets; dancing with scarves; and ends with kiddush and ha’motzi. This is a great way to introduce young children to Shabbat!

Jen Miriam Altman has spent the last 30 years working as a preschool teacher, early childhood mental health therapist, music teacher, birth doula, childbirth educator, and mom. She has brought joy to kids and adults with her puppet shows and music circles, tot Shabbat and High Holiday services. She has toured throughout California and Oregon performing puppetry and music with various bands including Octopretzel, Kid Kaleidoscope and the Sippy Cups. Currently, she is the East Bay Program Director for the Jewish Baby Network.

