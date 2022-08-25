The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Toubkal Challenge Trek
Mideast Streets
Morocco
mountain climbing
Atlas Mountains

Toubkal Challenge Trek

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2022

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 19:00 - Fri, 2 Sep 2022 22:00 West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (€161.09) here.

Challemge Yourself and Climb the highest peak in Morocco and North Africa

About this event

Join our 2 days toubkal trek from Marrakech in Morocco. It is one of the best seller trek in Morocco. You will explore the high atlas mountains on this two days climb to Mt Toubkal.

Hike to Mount Toubkal (4167m), which is the highest summit in Morocco & in North Africa. The climb to the top is challenging, but it requires no mountaineering experience and the breathtaking views from the peak makes your effort worthwhile

Day 1 / you will be picked up from your accommodation in Marrakech on the first day, and drive towards imlil valley 1740m which is the starting point of the trek. It will take around 1h30 drive. You will be met by the local guide in Imlil. Short break for a Moroccan tea. Then, you will set off walking to the basecamp 3207m; you will pass by chamharouch shrine where you will have a stop for lunch which will be prepared for you. After, you will carry on walking uphill to the refuge where you will spend the night. It will take around 5 to 6h walk.

Day 2 / you will have breakfast at the refuge, then you climb up to the summit 4167m. It will take around 3h walk up, and around 2 to 3h down. You will get amazing views from the summit. Walk back down to the refuge where you will have lunch before you hike back down via the same route to Imlil. It will take around 4 to 5h walk back down to Imlil. Today, you will be walking around 10 to 12h in total. Pick up and drive to Marrakech from Imlil. That’s the end of our 2 days toubkal trek.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.