Toubkal Challenge Trek

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 19:00 - Fri, 2 Sep 2022 22:00 West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (€161.09) here.

Challemge Yourself and Climb the highest peak in Morocco and North Africa

Join our 2 days toubkal trek from Marrakech in Morocco. It is one of the best seller trek in Morocco. You will explore the high atlas mountains on this two days climb to Mt Toubkal.

Hike to Mount Toubkal (4167m), which is the highest summit in Morocco & in North Africa. The climb to the top is challenging, but it requires no mountaineering experience and the breathtaking views from the peak makes your effort worthwhile

Day 1 / you will be picked up from your accommodation in Marrakech on the first day, and drive towards imlil valley 1740m which is the starting point of the trek. It will take around 1h30 drive. You will be met by the local guide in Imlil. Short break for a Moroccan tea. Then, you will set off walking to the basecamp 3207m; you will pass by chamharouch shrine where you will have a stop for lunch which will be prepared for you. After, you will carry on walking uphill to the refuge where you will spend the night. It will take around 5 to 6h walk.

Day 2 / you will have breakfast at the refuge, then you climb up to the summit 4167m. It will take around 3h walk up, and around 2 to 3h down. You will get amazing views from the summit. Walk back down to the refuge where you will have lunch before you hike back down via the same route to Imlil. It will take around 4 to 5h walk back down to Imlil. Today, you will be walking around 10 to 12h in total. Pick up and drive to Marrakech from Imlil. That’s the end of our 2 days toubkal trek.