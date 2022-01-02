TOUGH TALK # 4: Should we Apologise for the Past?

Thu, 20 Jan 2022 15:30 - 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

This ‘Tough Talk’ asks: should we apologise/ask for apologies for the past, or should we let the past be, and work towards a better future?

Tom Bentley (@TomJBentley) is Lecturer in the Department of Politics & International Relations, University of Aberdeen, and is the author of Empires of Remorse: Narratives, Postcolonialism and Apologies for Colonial Atrocity (2016).

Claus Leggewie is Ludwig Börne Professor at Justus-Liebig-Universität Giessen, and has worked on cultures of remembrance, conflicts & historical memory.

Ali Riaz is Distinguished Professor in Politics & Government at Illinois State University, and has spoken publicly about an apology from Pakistan to Bangladesh for 1971 (Bangladesh’s War of Liberation).

Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui is a former Pakistani diplomat who has twice served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Bangladesh, and has spoken about better relations between Pakistan & Bangladesh.

Shalini Sharma is Senior Lecturer in South Asian History at Keele University, and has been closely involved with the demand from the British government to apologise for 1919 (Jallianwala Bagh) in India.

Nilanjan Sarkar (@SAsiaLSE) is Deputy Director, LSE South Asia Centre.

