TOUGH TALK # 4: Should we Apologise for the Past?
Thu, 20 Jan 2022 15:30 - 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
This ‘Tough Talk’ asks: should we apologise/ask for apologies for the past, or should we let the past be, and work towards a better future?
About this event
SPEAKERS
Tom Bentley (@TomJBentley) is Lecturer in the Department of Politics & International Relations, University of Aberdeen, and is the author of Empires of Remorse: Narratives, Postcolonialism and Apologies for Colonial Atrocity (2016).
Claus Leggewie is Ludwig Börne Professor at Justus-Liebig-Universität Giessen, and has worked on cultures of remembrance, conflicts & historical memory.
Ali Riaz is Distinguished Professor in Politics & Government at Illinois State University, and has spoken publicly about an apology from Pakistan to Bangladesh for 1971 (Bangladesh’s War of Liberation).
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui is a former Pakistani diplomat who has twice served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Bangladesh, and has spoken about better relations between Pakistan & Bangladesh.
Shalini Sharma is Senior Lecturer in South Asian History at Keele University, and has been closely involved with the demand from the British government to apologise for 1919 (Jallianwala Bagh) in India.
CHAIR
Nilanjan Sarkar (@SAsiaLSE) is Deputy Director, LSE South Asia Centre.
Banner image: ‘Fists in the Air’, PikPng.