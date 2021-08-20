Tour: A Virtual Taste of Jerusalem’s Famed Shuk: Machane Yehuda

Mon, Aug 23, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($25) here.

Join this virtual tour for a bite of Jerusalem’s famous food market and its culinary culture.

This is a 75-minute course, running on Monday, 8/23/2021 @ 10am – 11:l5am PDT.

The Machane Yehuda Market, Jerusalem’s famous outdoor food market, is the beating heart of the city. It reflects the history of modern Jerusalem while providing food for (and by) the many diverse communities of locals, tourists, and hipsters, who shop, dine, and tour there.

Join licensed tour guide and food researcher Joel Haber to explore the shuk’s highlights and hidden gems, while reveling in the sensory overload that makes the market so special. Taste the soul of Jerusalem and come to know the culture — and cultures — of the city via its food scene and unique atmosphere.