Tour of the Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot

As we quickly shifted our daily schedules due to school, office and synagogue closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we kept on creating meaningful ways to maintain a healthy normalcy for our classrooms and families.

As part of our ongoing effort to continue producing enlightening and interesting content for Jewish communities and people around the world – strengthening our bond through these struggling times – we offer you a full guided tour at our museum, by our educational manager, Itamar Kremer.

Also, by clicking HERE you will find a collective page of easy and fun activities for families and all ages we created and assembled for your pleasure.