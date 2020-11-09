Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Toward A New Turkish Identity: Neo-Ottomanism at Home and Abroad
Mideast Streets
Turkey
Ottoman Empire
AKP
Foreign Policy
Libya
Syria
Eastern Mediterranean
Caucasus

Toward A New Turkish Identity: Neo-Ottomanism at Home and Abroad

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2020

Mon, Nov 9, 2020 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Under the AKP, the Ottoman Empire has become a major source of how Turks see themselves and a driving force behind Turkish foreign policy in Libya, Syria, the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Join the MENA Forum on Monday, November 9 at 2:00 PM, for a moderated conversation with M. Hakan Yavuz, professor of political science at the University of Utah and author of the recently published Nostalgia for the Empire: The Politics of Neo-Ottomanism.

Mideast Streets
