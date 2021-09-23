Americans need to understand the Middle East
TPFF 2021 Young Pals: Tatreez Workshop
Mideast Streets
embroidery
Palestinians
Workshop

TPFF 2021 Young Pals: Tatreez Workshop

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2021

Sat, Sep 25, 2021 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets (CA$6.32) here.

TPFF presents its third annual program for its young audience members – hands-on Tatreez (embroidery) workshop

About this event

UPDATE: We’ve added a new time slot. The Tatreez Workshop will have sessions running at 12pm – 1pm AND 3pm – 4pm.

About the event:

TPFF presents its third annual program designed especially for youth. This hands-on craft workshop led by Amnna Attia will teach the artistic and cultural tradition of Palestinian tatreez, including the intricate motifs, storytelling preserved in every stitch and the techniques required to make them come to life.

Participants will embroider fabric with colourful Palestinian symbols and can continue practicing their skills at home afterwards. All materials are provided and no previous experience is required. Recommended age group: 12+

About the instructor:

Amnna Attia is a Toronto-based artist studying at the Contemporary Arts Department at Etobicoke School of the Arts. Attia explores her Arab-Palestinian heritage through digital art and embroidery. Her interest in her personal heritage sparked a passion for learning about other cultures, exploring their customs, and what makes them unique including styles of artistic expression. Attia has curated for the Albright Knox Museum’s 2021 The Presence of Absence exhibition and The Fearless Artist Pop Up Gallery. Her work has been exhibited in group shows at the Gladstone Hotel, Albright Knox Museum, Art Gallery of Mississauga, the Neilson Park Creative Centre, and the Virtual Art Gallery of Experiences Canada. Her work has been published in Ultraviolet Magazine, the Growth Virtual Zine, Arts Etobicoke Impact Report, Toronto Six Hundred Magazine, Original Magazine and will soon be published in the Toronto Public Library and Opaline Magazine.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOL

Please note that starting September 22, people in Ontario will need to present their COVID-19 vaccine receipt (paper copy or PDF copy on a mobile device) along with photo ID in order to enter indoor public settings. Due to capacity limitations, only workshop participants can enter the room.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO OBTAIN YOUR VACCINE RECEIPT.

READ THE NEWS RELEASE HERE.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
