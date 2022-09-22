Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
TPFF Behind the Scenes: Animation with Ahmad Saleh
Mideast Streets
Film
animation
Palestinian territories

TPFF Behind the Scenes: Animation with Ahmad Saleh

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2022

Starts on Sat, Sep 24, 2022 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

TPFF is pleased to take audiences behind the scenes with Ahmad who will share how he turns his imagination into award-winning film.

About this event

Filmmaker Ahmad Saleh has moved audiences around the world with his stunning stop-motion animated films. These beautiful creations are the result of pain-staking techniques he uses to bring shapes to life, and characters we fall in love with. TPFF is pleased to take audiences behind the scenes with Ahmad who will share how he turns his imagination into award-winning film. The conversation will be live online and all ages are welcome to join. A Q&A with Ahmad will follow.

Ahmad’s latest film Layl (Night) will be screening in theatre and online on Saturday September 24 at 4pm with feature film Foragers.

Ahmad Saleh is an Academy Award-winning writer, director, and art director. His unique storytelling voice is inspired by his engineering studies in the West Bank. Winning a young writers award in Palestine encouraged Ahmad to leave engineering and pursue a career in filmmaking instead. His debut film, ‘House’ (2012), came runner-up in the German Short Film Awards, and his second film, ‘Ayny’ (2016), won a Golden Medal at the Student Academy Awards. His third short film is ‘Night’, had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.