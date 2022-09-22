TPFF Behind the Scenes: Animation with Ahmad Saleh

Starts on Sat, Sep 24, 2022 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

TPFF is pleased to take audiences behind the scenes with Ahmad who will share how he turns his imagination into award-winning film.

About this event

Filmmaker Ahmad Saleh has moved audiences around the world with his stunning stop-motion animated films. These beautiful creations are the result of pain-staking techniques he uses to bring shapes to life, and characters we fall in love with. TPFF is pleased to take audiences behind the scenes with Ahmad who will share how he turns his imagination into award-winning film. The conversation will be live online and all ages are welcome to join. A Q&A with Ahmad will follow.

Ahmad’s latest film Layl (Night) will be screening in theatre and online on Saturday September 24 at 4pm with feature film Foragers.

Ahmad Saleh is an Academy Award-winning writer, director, and art director. His unique storytelling voice is inspired by his engineering studies in the West Bank. Winning a young writers award in Palestine encouraged Ahmad to leave engineering and pursue a career in filmmaking instead. His debut film, ‘House’ (2012), came runner-up in the German Short Film Awards, and his second film, ‘Ayny’ (2016), won a Golden Medal at the Student Academy Awards. His third short film is ‘Night’, had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival.