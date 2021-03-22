Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Training Tarraxo with Gwany and Dawou at Istanbul Dance Festival
Mideast Streets
dance
Istanbul
Turkey

Training Tarraxo with Gwany and Dawou at Istanbul Dance Festival

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2021

Sat, 27 Mar 2021 19:00 - 22:00 (3 hours Training), 22:00 - 23:00 (1 hour social for practice)

Max. 20 couples

Price: 40€/per person

70€/for Couple

(Pre-registration required)

Contact info:

Tarraxo is known for its sauce and raw feeling during the dance. During these classes we will explain the technique behind Tarraxo and also how you can create your own sauce on the dancefloor. Various topics will be discussed and explained during these classes.

ABOUT FESTIVAL
9th Istanbul International Dance Festival
Dates: 24 – 31 March 2021
Venue: Pullman Hotel
www.istanbuldancefest.com
http://instagram.com/istanbuldancefestival

Festival Page on FB
https://www.facebook.com/events/3251780598194872

ARTISTS/LINE UP: https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/line-up
FESTIVAL PROGRAMME
https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/festival-program/
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/workshops

You may also like the following events from Istanbul International Dance Festival:

This Wednesday, 24th March, 10:00 pm, Istanbul Dance Festival 2021 (9th Edition) in Istanbul

This Friday, 26th March, 12:00 pm, Fernando Sosa & Tropical Gem at Istanbul Dance Festival 2021 in Istanbul

This Friday, 26th March, 12:00 pm, Marco Y Sara I Istanbul Dance Festival 2021 in Istanbul

Also check out other Workshops in Istanbul, Festivals in Istanbul, Dance Events in Istanbul.

Tickets for Training Tarraxo with Gwany and Dawou at Istanbul Dance Festival can be booked here.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.