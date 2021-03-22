Training Tarraxo with Gwany and Dawou at Istanbul Dance Festival

Sat, 27 Mar 2021 19:00 - 22:00 (3 hours Training), 22:00 - 23:00 (1 hour social for practice)

Max. 20 couples

Price: 40€/per person

70€/for Couple

(Pre-registration required)

Contact info:

Kemal Keskin (+90)5394884552 (Whatsapp)

Yare: https://www.facebook.com/yare.kizomba

Tarraxo is known for its sauce and raw feeling during the dance. During these classes we will explain the technique behind Tarraxo and also how you can create your own sauce on the dancefloor. Various topics will be discussed and explained during these classes.

ABOUT FESTIVAL

9th Istanbul International Dance Festival

Dates: 24 – 31 March 2021

Venue: Pullman Hotel

www.istanbuldancefest.com

http://instagram.com/istanbuldancefestival

Festival Page on FB

https://www.facebook.com/events/3251780598194872

ARTISTS/LINE UP: https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/line-up

FESTIVAL PROGRAMME

https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/festival-program/

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/workshops

