Training Tarraxo with Gwany and Dawou at Istanbul Dance Festival
Sat, 27 Mar 2021 19:00 - 22:00 (3 hours Training), 22:00 - 23:00 (1 hour social for practice)
Max. 20 couples
Price: 40€/per person
70€/for Couple
(Pre-registration required)
Contact info:
- Kemal Keskin (+90)5394884552 (Whatsapp)
- Yare: https://www.facebook.com/yare.kizomba
Tarraxo is known for its sauce and raw feeling during the dance. During these classes we will explain the technique behind Tarraxo and also how you can create your own sauce on the dancefloor. Various topics will be discussed and explained during these classes.
ABOUT FESTIVAL
9th Istanbul International Dance Festival
Dates: 24 – 31 March 2021
Venue: Pullman Hotel
www.istanbuldancefest.com
http://instagram.com/istanbuldancefestival
Festival Page on FB
https://www.facebook.com/events/3251780598194872
ARTISTS/LINE UP: https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/line-up
FESTIVAL PROGRAMME
https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/festival-program/
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
https://www.istanbuldancefest.com/workshops
