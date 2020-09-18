Donate
Trans-Atlantic Summit on Iran Policy
Mideast Streets
Iran
Human Rights
United Nations
death penalty

Trans-Atlantic Summit on Iran Policy

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2020

Date and time: Friday, September 18, 2020, 5:30 to 8 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

In protest to the presence of mullahs’ president -the president of execution- to UNGA online summit we are organizing an online rally.

The Iranian regime has started a new wave of execution towards protesters who has been arrested during 2017 and 2019 uprisings in Iran. Mostafa Salehi, 30 years old, a father of two, was hanged on 5 August 2020. Iran’s ruling mullahs have surpassed all boundaries in ruthlessness, are demanding the bereaved wife and orphaned children of Mostafa Salehi to pay for the execution of their husband and father. Recently, three brothers are sentenced to more than 50 years of prison for participating in 2018 uprisings in Shiraz (South Iran). The youngest brother, Navid Afkari -a Sport Champion-is sentenced to 2-time execution. He has been brutally tortured in the past two years.

These materials clarify the horrible situation in Iran. But the shocking point was to see UN has invited Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, to the UNGA online summit.

In protest to the presence of mullahs’ president -the president of execution- to UNGA we are organizing an online rally. We condemn the presence of the mullah’s president in UNGA and we ask UN to keep the Iranian regime accountable for their crimes and free all political prisoners.

Therefore, we invite all human rights activists and freedom lovers to join us in this online rally on 18 September from 17:30 to 20:00 to support the people of Iran and their resistance.

Mideast Streets
