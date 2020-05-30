Transformative Effect of Interfaith Dialogue

Date and time: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 9:30 to 11 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Sponsored by Roots

Our panelists, Rabbanit Nechama Goldman Barash and Rev. Russell McDougall, are both longtime members of the Roots Jewish Christian leaders interfaith dialogue group that has been meeting six to eight times a year for many years. Although interfaith dialogue is quite common in the USA, in Israel/Palestine it is quite rare. The Roots interfaith dialogue group brings together Palestinians and Israeli settlers, which is virtually unprecedented. Rabbanit Nechama and Ft. Russ will discuss their experiences in the group, the insights they have garnered and the personal transformations they have undergone.

Rabbanit Nechama teaches advanced Jewish studies at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies and at Matan Women’s Institute for Torah Studies. Ft. Russ is the rector of the Tantur Ecumenical Institute.

Roots is a unique network of local Palestinians and Israelis who have come to see each other as the partners we both need to create the changes necessary to end our conflict. Based on mutual recognition of each People’s connection to the Land, we are developing understanding and solidarity despite our ideological differences. Roots is a place where local peoples can take responsibility. Our work is aimed at challenging the assumptions our communities hold about each other, building trust and creating a new discourse around the conflict in our respective societies. This is a grassroots and local model for making change – from the bottom up.