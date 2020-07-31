Donate
Transformative Tech Amman Featuring 360Moms

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2020

Date and time: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

360Moms is an online platform that offers original high-quality content around parenting and children’s mental and physical health.

Before working on 360Moms, Dina was the head of the creative team at Yahoo – Middle East and Africa. She has 18 years of experience. She started in advertising then moved on to the digital world. She has won several awards during her career at Yahoo and at the web awards. She’s also a mom herself to two boys.

360Moms is the only online platform to offer original high-quality content around parenting and children’s mental and physical health, through an online website, articles and videos, in addition to organizing monthly workshops and online seminars in two languages Arabic and English. 360Moms collaborate with over 35 high profile experts from around the world where they offer direct education to parents regarding different topics, such as postpartum depression, Positive parenting, mindfulness, marriage counseling, and more.

In less than two years, they had over 60,000 followers to their social media channels, 35,000 monthly visitors to their website, they organized 25 workshops reaching 750 moms.

