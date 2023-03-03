Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Translate Farsi poetry by Bahareh Rezaei with Elhum Shakerifar
Mideast Streets
poetry
Farsi
Iran

Translate Farsi poetry by Bahareh Rezaei with Elhum Shakerifar

The Media Line Staff
03/03/2023

Mon, March 6, 2023, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (from £11.44) here.

Poetry is an important part of daily life in Iran. Join translator and film producer Elhum Shakerifar to translate a new Iranian poet.

Poetry is an important part of daily life in Iran. At this workshop, we will look at a piece by Farsi-language poet Bahareh Rezaei.

Rezaei was born in 1978 in Roodsar, Iran. Having discovered a passion for poetry when she was very young, she began writing seriously when she was fifteen. Since then, she has worked as a literary editor, literary agent and as a judge in poetry festivals.

Our guest-translator will be film producer Elhum Shakerifar, who translated Azita Ghahreman with the poet Maura Dooley for the PTC.

Poet

Bahareh Rezaei is a poet and literary critic. Her poetry collections include Anita, the Bride of Four Seasons of Silence (1999), God Has a New Plan for Me (2002), Did you Have to Shoot Me Today? (2004), The Protocol (2010) and The Widow Death Outbreak of Tehran (2015).

Guest-translator

Elhum Shakerifar is writer whose work revolves around multiplicity of experience, the languages in-between, opacity and erasure. She also translates, most recently PEN Award winning, Warwick Prize nominated Negative of a Group Photograh by Azita Ghahreman, translated alongside poet Maura Dooley (Bloodaxe Books, 2018). Elhum is currently one of Writerz & Scribez’s inaugural poetry ‘Griots’. Elhum is also a BAFTA-nominated producer and curator working through her London-based company Hakawati, meaning ‘storyteller’ in Arabic.

Workshop Facilitator

Kostya Tsolakis is a London-based poet and journalist, born and raised in Athens, Greece. A Warwick Writing Programme graduate, he is founding editor of harana poetry, the online magazine for poets writing in English as a second or parallel language, and in 2020-21 was co-poetry editor at Ambit. His debut poetry pamphlet Ephebos is out with ignitionpress. In 2019, he won the Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition, ESL category, judged by Jackie Kay. His poems have appeared, among others, in Stand, Magma, The Tangerine, perverse and Wasafiri. He is a member of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen. His first full-length collection of poetry, Greekling, will be published in October 2023 by Nine Arches Press.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.