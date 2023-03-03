Translate Farsi poetry by Bahareh Rezaei with Elhum Shakerifar

Mon, March 6, 2023, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (from £11.44) here.

Poetry is an important part of daily life in Iran. At this workshop, we will look at a piece by Farsi-language poet Bahareh Rezaei.

Rezaei was born in 1978 in Roodsar, Iran. Having discovered a passion for poetry when she was very young, she began writing seriously when she was fifteen. Since then, she has worked as a literary editor, literary agent and as a judge in poetry festivals.

Our guest-translator will be film producer Elhum Shakerifar, who translated Azita Ghahreman with the poet Maura Dooley for the PTC.

Poet

Bahareh Rezaei is a poet and literary critic. Her poetry collections include Anita, the Bride of Four Seasons of Silence (1999), God Has a New Plan for Me (2002), Did you Have to Shoot Me Today? (2004), The Protocol (2010) and The Widow Death Outbreak of Tehran (2015).

Guest-translator

Elhum Shakerifar is writer whose work revolves around multiplicity of experience, the languages in-between, opacity and erasure. She also translates, most recently PEN Award winning, Warwick Prize nominated Negative of a Group Photograh by Azita Ghahreman, translated alongside poet Maura Dooley (Bloodaxe Books, 2018). Elhum is currently one of Writerz & Scribez’s inaugural poetry ‘Griots’. Elhum is also a BAFTA-nominated producer and curator working through her London-based company Hakawati, meaning ‘storyteller’ in Arabic.

Workshop Facilitator

Kostya Tsolakis is a London-based poet and journalist, born and raised in Athens, Greece. A Warwick Writing Programme graduate, he is founding editor of harana poetry, the online magazine for poets writing in English as a second or parallel language, and in 2020-21 was co-poetry editor at Ambit. His debut poetry pamphlet Ephebos is out with ignitionpress. In 2019, he won the Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition, ESL category, judged by Jackie Kay. His poems have appeared, among others, in Stand, Magma, The Tangerine, perverse and Wasafiri. He is a member of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen. His first full-length collection of poetry, Greekling, will be published in October 2023 by Nine Arches Press.