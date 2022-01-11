Transnational Series: Afternoon of Poetry with 4 Kurdish-American Poets

Starts on Sat, Jan 22, 2022 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($0 – $27) here.

An afternoon of poetry with Kurdish-American poets Hajjar Baban, Holly Mason Badra, Tracy Fuad, and Pınar Banu Yaşar.

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for an afternoon of poetry with Kurdish-American poets Hajjar Baban, Holly Mason Badra, Tracy Fuad, and Pınar Banu Yaşar.

About the poets:

Hajjar Baban is a Pakistan-born Afghan Kurdish poet. She is the author of the chapbooks Relative to Blood (Penmanship Books, 2018) and What I Know of the Mountains (Anhinga Press, 2019), winner of the 2018 Rick Campbell Chapbook Prize. She’s a 2021 PD Soros Fellow and MFA in Poetry candidate at the University of Virginia. You can find her work at hajjarbaban.com.

Holly Mason Badra received her MFA in Poetry from George Mason University. Her poetry, essays, reviews, and interviews appear in The Adroit Journal, Rabbit Catastrophe Review, The Northern Virginia Review, Foothill Poetry Journal, UA Poetry Center Blog, The Rumpus, CALYX, So to Speak, and elsewhere. She has been a panelist for OutWrite, RAWIFest, and DC’s Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here events as a Kurdish-American poet. Holly is currently on the staff of Poetry Daily and lives in Northern Virginia with her wife and dog.

Tracy Fuad’s first book of poetry, about:blank, won the Donald Hall Prize and was published in October by University of Pittsburgh Press. Written before and during the years the author spent living in Iraqi Kurdistan, the collection documents the alienation of being inside, outside, and between language(s) and the always-already terror of grammar. She is also the author of two chapbooks: PITH (Newfound, 2020) and DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD (TxtBooks, 2019). A graduate of the Rutgers-Newark MFA program, she is a 2021-22 Writing Fellow at the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center and lives in Berlin, where she teaches at the Berlin Writers’ Workshop.

Pınar Banu Yaşar is a Kurdish poet whose work can be found in Tinderbox Poetry Journal, Cathexis Northwest Press, HVTN, La Bruja Roja, and is forthcoming in the upcoming print anthology Processing Crisis published by Risk Press and Saint Mary’s College of California. They are an alum of the Tin House SWW as well as the KR Writer’s Workshop, a Brett Elizabeth Jenkins Poetry Prize Finalist, a Poetry Online Launch Prize Finalist, and a Best of the Net Nominee. They can be found on Twitter.

The Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith

The Transnational Series focuses on stories of migration, the intersection of politics & literature, and works in translation and is supported by the independent bookstore Brookline Booksmith. Subscribe to the Transnational Series newsletter for information on upcoming events, book recommendations, and more.

What You Need to Know to Attend

This virtual event is free to attend but please consider purchasing any of the featured books from Brookline Booksmith. Register on this page to receive a Zoom link on the day of the event. If you don’t receive a confirmation email after registering, contact us right away.

Get Your Books

Books are held for pickup or shipped after ticket sales have closed.

Store Pickup: Pick up your book in person at Brookline Booksmith (Click here for directions). You will receive an email alert when your book is ready.

Pick up your book in person at Brookline Booksmith (Click here for directions). You will receive an email alert when your book is ready. Shipping: Have your book shipped via USPS priority mail. Shipping is only available in the United States.

About Donations

We are pleased to make this event free for entry, but you may notice you have the option to donate. By donating, you help Brookline Booksmith build toward a stronger today and a post-pandemic future. Every dollar of support means the world to us. Thank you for your continued support!