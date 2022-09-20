Travel with Purpose: A Conversation with Rick Steves & Aziz Abu Sarah

Fri, Sep 23, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Explore the convergence of travel, politics and social change.

Through several conversations with Rick Steves and Aziz Abu Sarah, American travel journalist Paige McClanahan found that despite their very different backgrounds (Rick came to the travel industry as an American backpacking hippie; Aziz as a Palestinian peaceworker), these two men share much in common.

Today, both Rick and Aziz lead tour companies that bring thousands of tourists across international borders every year; both see travel as a powerful tool to effect positive social change; and both have written books that explore how their travels have influenced their politics – and how their politics have informed their travels.

Join the conversation between these two men as they meet for the very first time and explore the convergence of travel, politics and social change.

More about Rick and Aziz’s personal transformations

How travel can broaden political perspectives and be used for social change

How to design your travels to have the most transformative experiences

Attendees also will receive a 30% off discount code for Rick’s book, For the Love of Europe, and a free chapter from Aziz’s book, Crossing Boundaries: A Traveler’s Guide to World Peace.

Aziz Abu Sarah is a National Geographic Explorer, a TED Fellow and cofounder of MEJDI Tours. He is also the author of Crossing Boundaries – A Traveler’s Guide to World Peace. His work has been featured by BBC, NPR, CNN, the Washington Post, and Al Jazeera, among others. He is the recipient of many awards, including the Goldberg Prize for Peace in the Middle East from the Institute of International Education.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the author of Travel as a Political Act, and founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.

Paige McClanahan (moderator) is an award-winning American travel journalist based in France. A regular contributor to The New York Times, she is also the creator and host of The Better Travel Podcast. She is at work on a book about the travel industry, to be published by Scribner in 2024.