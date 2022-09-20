The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Travel with Purpose: A Conversation with Rick Steves & Aziz Abu Sarah
Mideast Streets
Travel
Politics

Travel with Purpose: A Conversation with Rick Steves & Aziz Abu Sarah

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2022

Fri, Sep 23, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets here.

Explore the convergence of travel, politics and social change.

About this event

Through several conversations with Rick Steves and Aziz Abu Sarah, American travel journalist Paige McClanahan found that despite their very different backgrounds (Rick came to the travel industry as an American backpacking hippie; Aziz as a Palestinian peaceworker), these two men share much in common.

Today, both Rick and Aziz lead tour companies that bring thousands of tourists across international borders every year; both see travel as a powerful tool to effect positive social change; and both have written books that explore how their travels have influenced their politics – and how their politics have informed their travels.

Join the conversation between these two men as they meet for the very first time and explore the convergence of travel, politics and social change.

Attendees will learn:

  • More about Rick and Aziz’s personal transformations
  • How travel can broaden political perspectives and be used for social change
  • How to design your travels to have the most transformative experiences

Attendees also will receive a 30% off discount code for Rick’s book, For the Love of Europe, and a free chapter from Aziz’s book, Crossing Boundaries: A Traveler’s Guide to World Peace.

About our speakers

Aziz Abu Sarah is a National Geographic Explorer, a TED Fellow and cofounder of MEJDI Tours. He is also the author of Crossing Boundaries – A Traveler’s Guide to World Peace. His work has been featured by BBC, NPR, CNN, the Washington Post, and Al Jazeera, among others. He is the recipient of many awards, including the Goldberg Prize for Peace in the Middle East from the Institute of International Education.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the author of Travel as a Political Act, and founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.

Paige McClanahan (moderator) is an award-winning American travel journalist based in France. A regular contributor to The New York Times, she is also the creator and host of The Better Travel Podcast. She is at work on a book about the travel industry, to be published by Scribner in 2024.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.