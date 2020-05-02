Traveling in Israel / Palestine

Date and time: May 12, 2020, 7 to 8 pm New Zealand Standard Time (UTC+12)

Register here.

Israel / Palestine is a special place where religion is in your face, evidence of ancient history is easily found and nature creates sculptures in the desert and salty lakes hundreds of meters below sea level. Here Jewish holidays shut down traffic completely and mosques, synagogues and churches draw faithful from all over.

Kate White recently visited this part of the world. See her pictorial presentation via Zoom. You can sit back in the comfort of your armchair and be taken to Jerusalem, the Sea of Galilee, Golan Heights, Bethlehem, Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea and the Negev Desert.

Hear about Kate’s experiences and first impressions of the separation wall, beaches, Banksy, ice cream, Jewish holidays, guns and what it’s like to travel here.