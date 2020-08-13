Traveling in Jordan

Date and time: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 7:30 to 8:30 pm New Zealand Standard Time (UTC+12)

Tickets here.

Armchair travel to Jordan!

Kate & Antony White spent a month exploring the country of Jordan in November 2019. Kate will share a photographic presentation about the country and their experiences there. You’ll see plenty of UNESCO World Heritage sites including the incredible rose city of Petra, the Red Sea, the Dead Sea, lots of ancient architecture and mosaics, street art in the capital, Wadi Rum desert and more.

Given current travel restrictions, what better time to travel from the comfort of your own home with this FREE Zoom presentation?