TravelKosh Talk: 5 Days in Israel – Local Recommendations

The Media Line Staff
04/02/2020

April 2, 2020 from 4 to 4:30 pm Israel time.

Get ready for the time when the coronavirus will pass and you’ll start traveling again! Local recommendations for a 5-day trip to Israel!

We hope that the coronavirus will end soon and we all will be able to travel again! In the meantime, it’s always good to plan your next holiday.

In this 30-minute FREE Travelkosh Talk, you’ll be able to hear local recommendations from our Israeli expert, Lior, for a 5-day trip to Israel. Where should you go? What should you do? And what are some recommended restaurants to eat at?

Travelkosh Talks take place on the Zoom application. Those who register will receive the meeting ID.

When using the Zoom app you can choose whether or not to share your video. Please keep your audio mute until requested otherwise. Take into account that the name you choose for yourselves on Zoom will be visible to other participants.

Register here.

