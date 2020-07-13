Treats from Tunisia With Fabienne Viner-Luzzato

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Fabienne Viner-Luzzato was born in Paris of Tunisian parents and now lives in London. A chef, caterer, teacher and food writer, Fabienne will demonstrate delectable dishes from Tunisia. Visit her website.

Prepare a Kemia Feast with Fabienne!

You will need the following ingredients (full details on the Harif website):

Potato salad with cumin

Baby new salad potato 500g

Sunflower oil

Salt, Pepper, Cumin powder

Flat parsley

Beetroot, radishes, and orange salad

2 packs of radishes

2 packs of cooked beetroot

3 large fresh oranges

Salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon

Courgette salad

3 courgettes

100g of roasted mixed salted nuts chopped, or green lentils

Harissa

Salt

Carrots and coriander salad

6 carrots sliced thinly

Coriander powder

Coriander leaves

1/2 lemon

Olive oil

Sea salt, pepper

Aubergine salad/baba ganoush

3 large aubergines

2 red onions

Sugar

Fresh coriander 1 pack 30g

The juice of half a lemon

The puree of two cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of tehini

Lamb/beef burgers/kefta

500g minced lamb or minced beef (or a mix of both)

1 large red onion, finely chopped

20g finely chopped fresh flat parsley

About 6 tablespoons of matzo meal

2 medium eggs

Salt, pepper

A generous shake of cumin, sweet paprika, turmeric, coriander powder…

Sunflower oil for brushing

Fish” khleimi” with harissa sauce

2 salmon or any other fish fillets

1/2 cloves of garlic, chopped

One generous teaspoon of harissa (depending on taste)

Turmeric powder

Salt, pepper

Sunflower oil (1 tablespoon)

Lemon juice of one lemon

Wherever you may be in the world, please join us for this mouthwatering experience!

Please note that participant numbers on Zoom are limited but a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org