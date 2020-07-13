Treats from Tunisia With Fabienne Viner-Luzzato
Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Fabienne Viner-Luzzato was born in Paris of Tunisian parents and now lives in London. A chef, caterer, teacher and food writer, Fabienne will demonstrate delectable dishes from Tunisia. Visit her website.
Prepare a Kemia Feast with Fabienne!
You will need the following ingredients (full details on the Harif website):
Potato salad with cumin
- Baby new salad potato 500g
- Sunflower oil
- Salt, Pepper, Cumin powder
- Flat parsley
Beetroot, radishes, and orange salad
- 2 packs of radishes
- 2 packs of cooked beetroot
- 3 large fresh oranges
- Salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon
Courgette salad
- 3 courgettes
- 100g of roasted mixed salted nuts chopped, or green lentils
- Harissa
- Salt
Carrots and coriander salad
- 6 carrots sliced thinly
- Coriander powder
- Coriander leaves
- 1/2 lemon
- Olive oil
- Sea salt, pepper
Aubergine salad/baba ganoush
- 3 large aubergines
- 2 red onions
- Sugar
- Fresh coriander 1 pack 30g
- The juice of half a lemon
- The puree of two cloves of garlic
- 2 tablespoons of tehini
Lamb/beef burgers/kefta
- 500g minced lamb or minced beef (or a mix of both)
- 1 large red onion, finely chopped
- 20g finely chopped fresh flat parsley
- About 6 tablespoons of matzo meal
- 2 medium eggs
- Salt, pepper
- A generous shake of cumin, sweet paprika, turmeric, coriander powder…
- Sunflower oil for brushing
Fish” khleimi” with harissa sauce
- 2 salmon or any other fish fillets
- 1/2 cloves of garlic, chopped
- One generous teaspoon of harissa (depending on taste)
- Turmeric powder
- Salt, pepper
- Sunflower oil (1 tablespoon)
- Lemon juice of one lemon
Wherever you may be in the world, please join us for this mouthwatering experience!
