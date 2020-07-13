Donate
Mideast Streets

Treats from Tunisia With Fabienne Viner-Luzzato

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Fabienne Viner-Luzzato was born in Paris of Tunisian parents and now lives in London. A chef, caterer, teacher and food writer, Fabienne will demonstrate delectable dishes from Tunisia. Visit her website.

Prepare a Kemia Feast with Fabienne!

You will need the following ingredients (full details on the Harif website):

Potato salad with cumin

  • Baby new salad potato 500g
  • Sunflower oil
  • Salt, Pepper, Cumin powder
  • Flat parsley

Beetroot, radishes, and orange salad

  • 2 packs of radishes
  • 2 packs of cooked beetroot
  • 3 large fresh oranges
  • Salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon

Courgette salad

  • 3 courgettes
  • 100g of roasted mixed salted nuts chopped, or green lentils
  • Harissa
  • Salt

Carrots and coriander salad

  • 6 carrots sliced thinly
  • Coriander powder
  • Coriander leaves
  • 1/2 lemon
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt, pepper

Aubergine salad/baba ganoush

  • 3 large aubergines
  • 2 red onions
  • Sugar
  • Fresh coriander 1 pack 30g
  • The juice of half a lemon
  • The puree of two cloves of garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of tehini

Lamb/beef burgers/kefta

  • 500g minced lamb or minced beef (or a mix of both)
  • 1 large red onion, finely chopped
  • 20g finely chopped fresh flat parsley
  • About 6 tablespoons of matzo meal
  • 2 medium eggs
  • Salt, pepper
  • A generous shake of cumin, sweet paprika, turmeric, coriander powder…
  • Sunflower oil for brushing

Fish” khleimi” with harissa sauce

  • 2 salmon or any other fish fillets
  • 1/2 cloves of garlic, chopped
  • One generous teaspoon of harissa (depending on taste)
  • Turmeric powder
  • Salt, pepper
  • Sunflower oil (1 tablespoon)
  • Lemon juice of one lemon

Wherever you may be in the world, please join us for this mouthwatering experience!

Meeting ID: 853 3982 3303

Password: harissa

One tap mobile

  • +442034815237,,85339823303#,,,,0#,,5202197# United Kingdom
  • +442034815240,,85339823303#,,,,0#,,5202197# United Kingdom

Dial by your location:

  • +44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom
  • +1 204 272 7920 Canada
  • +33 1 7095 0103 France
  • +972 3 978 6688 Israel
  • +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
  • +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
  • +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
  • +47 2400 4735 Norway

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbZZJYfVba

Please note that participant numbers on Zoom are limited but a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org

