Trespassing: Conversation With Curator Dr. Sigal Barkai

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2020

Date and time: Friday, May 22, 2020, 10 am to 1 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Zoom meeting link.

The exhibition “Trespassing” at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem delves into a relatively new phenomenon in Jewish and Palestinian society in Israel: women hailing from a conservative, religious, and patriarchal background who create bold art that confronts the conventions of the society from which they come. The exhibition seeks to point out similarities and identities between women’s feelings in Jewish and Arab society. The artists in the exhibition do not exclude themselves from their communities. They acknowledge how unique are the communities that they were born to, but choose to live and create a space of personal freedom and critical awareness.

