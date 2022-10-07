Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Tribe Tel Aviv Sukkah Party Under the Stars 2022
Mideast Streets
Sukkot
Tel Aviv
Israel

Tribe Tel Aviv Sukkah Party Under the Stars 2022

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2022

Wednesday, October 12 · 7 - 10pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (42-52.50 shekels) here.

Location: Ichud Olam 86 Ben Yehuda Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District

The Sunset Series invites you to a

Sukkah Party Under the Stars

What: Join us in the Sukkah in the Center of Tel Aviv to celebrate the holiday together with open wine bar, beer on tap, refreshments and live music.

When: Wednesday September 22, 7:30-10:00 pm

Where: Sukkat @ 86 Ben Yehuda -Ichud Olam

Who: 20’s and 30’s Internationals

How: Must RSVP by purchasing a ticket. Drinks included:40 NIS early sign-up until Sunday October 9, noon.

50 NIS after that (no tickets at the door). Event will sell out

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il

