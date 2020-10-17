Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Trump or Biden? What Do the US Elections Mean for Israel?
Mideast Streets
US elections
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Israel

Trump or Biden? What Do the US Elections Mean for Israel?

The Media Line Staff
10/17/2020

Date and time: October 28, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

On November 3, Americans will vote to either retain Donald Trump as president or to replace him with former Vice President Joe Biden. The United States is as bitterly divided as it has been for fifty years. Jewish voters are split between a majority who remain loyal Democrats and accuse the Trump Administration of fomenting white nationalism, and a vocal minority who insist that President Trump has been the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.

Prof. Jonathan Rynhold, author of the award-winning "The Arab-Israeli Conflict in American Political Culture," will cut through the rhetoric from both sides and analyze for us what a win for either candidate should mean for Israel.

Jonathan Rynhold is deputy head of the Department of Political Studies and director of the Argov Center for the Study of Israel and the Jewish People at Bar-Ilan University. He is also a senior researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

He has a Ph.D. in International Relations from the London School of Economics and was in 2012-13 the Schusterman Visiting Professor of Israeli Politics at the George Washington University in Washington DC.

His research focuses on US-Israeli relations, Israel and the peace process, and the role of political culture in International Relations. His book 'The Arab-Israeli Conflict in American Political Culture' won the Israeli Association for Political Science prize for the best book of 2015.

He also took a leading role in combating the academic boycott of Israel in the UK, and has served as an advisor to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Diaspora Jewish organizations on combating the BDS movement.

The Menachem Begin Heritage Center is the official state memorial commemorating Menachem Begin, Israel's sixth Prime Minister. The Center is located on the Hinnom Ridge, overlooking Mount Zion and walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Mideast Streets
