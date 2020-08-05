Donate
Tu b’Av Self-Love & Liberation Festival

The Media Line Staff
08/05/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11 am to 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($36.00 +$3.82 fee) here.

Our festival is centered around love, liberation, equity, care of self & cultivating personal resiliency through embodied Jewish practice.

Mitsui Collective’s inaugural online Tu b’Av Self-Love and Liberation Festival will focus on two key questions:

  • How do we experience Judaism through our bodies?
  • How is our experience of Judaism impacted by the bodies we’re in?

Sessions & workshops will range from racial identity and somatic experience to body liberation and body positivity; wilderness therapy, somatic awareness & Jewish spiritual practice to reclaiming & re-envisioning masculinity … and so much more!

Visit www.mitsuicollective.org/tu-b-av-festival for more details, such as presenters, schedule updates, and more.

All registered ticket holders will have access to all recorded sessions through the remainder of Av and the full month of Elul (i.e., through Rosh Hashanah).

So whether you can join us all day or just for one or two sessions, you’ll get another six weeks to catch up on any and all sessions you wanted to check out!

ALREADY REGISTERED?

You can expect an email from our festival team on August 4 (the night before the big day!) with full and final details, including links and instructions to join in on all of the festival fun on August 5! (Sorry folks – this will only be sent to those who are registered – so if you don’t want to miss out, make sure you register today!)

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
