Tuesday Talk | Naqsh Collective: Unlived Moments
Mideast Streets
art
Jordan

Tuesday Talk | Naqsh Collective: Unlived Moments

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2021

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 18:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Discover Naqsh Collective’s unlived moments in conjunction with their current show.

About this event

Collective and special guests discuss their current solo show ‘Unlived Moments’ at Gazelli Art House.

Zoom link here: https://bit.ly/3xO3fPM

NAQSH COLLECTIVE

Nisreen Abudail

(b. 1976 Amman, Jordan)

Founder of naqsh collective, born in 1976 in Amman, Jordan. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Jordan University of Science and Technology. She began her career in Jordan as an architect. Architecture as a discipline allowed her to observe and practice art and design. As an aspiring artist, she started creating designed art pieces. Following her move to the United States in 2004, she continued to develop her career as an architect, studied art at the Corcoran College in Washington D.C. She exhibited her artwork at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, as well as the Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Returning to Jordan in 2009, Nisreen founded Naqsh Collective along with her sister Nermeen. They exhibited their work in Tiraz Amman (Widdad Kewar house for Arab dress). Their work was part of the Islamic art festival in 2016 Al-Sharjah UAE, Dar Al-Nimer in Beirut as part of (at the seams) exhibition in 2016 (Palestinian Museum in Beir Zeit). In 2018, Nisreen & Nermeen were one of the 8 finalist artists to win the Jameel Prize 5, at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, Their work has been exhibited in several national and international museums, such as the Jordan National Gallery for Art, Jameel Art Center in Dubai, Al-Sharjah Art Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Nermeen Abudail

(b. 1980 Amman, Jordan)

Nermeen Abudail graduated with a BA in graphics from Yarmouk University. Rapidly, establishing herself as a leader in graphic design, working with prominent regional and international agencies, Nermeen was keen to take her talents to the next level. In her next move, together with her sister Nisreen Abudail she went on to establish Naqsh Collective. Currently based in Dubai, her creative efforts are typically within the branding industry fusing her understanding of local culture with her understanding of brand building and identity to produce work that exudes international appeal.

