Tunis’ Ancient Quarter – The Medina

Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 3 to 3:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

The ancient quarter of Tunis, the Medina, is exceptionally well preserved. It is considered to be the largest Medina in North Africa.

The souks, originating in the 13th century, are covered with arches and teeming, bustling and overflowing with all sorts of merchandise. Join Mohamed as he takes you through the shops filled with fabrics of a thousand colours, perfumes and precious jewels. The contrast with the peaceful neighbouring alleys is striking. See the spectacular white walls and ironwork, vaulted passageways, domes with green tiles as well as the yellow doors framed with delicate patterns in carved stone.

Mohamed will take you on a wonderfully insightful meander through the most important monuments in the Medina: The Grand Mosque Ezzitouna dating back to the eighth century CE, the Kasbah area and the mosque of Hamouda Pacha (Turkish style).

