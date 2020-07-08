Donate
‘Turkey’s Dangerous Ottoman Nostalgia,’ with Burak Bekdil

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2020

Date and time: Friday, July 10, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Watch on Zoom here.

The Ottoman Empire ended in 1923, but for neo-Ottomans like Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the regime has merely been in a long slumber. From meddling in the Balkans to anti-Zionism to active roles in the Syrian and Libyan civil wars to drilling in Cypriot waters, Erdoğan shows how he longs for 1820 rather than 2020. Burak Bekdil outlines Erdoğan’s neo-Ottoman motivations, the threats it poses, and how to counter it.

Bekdil is an Ankara-based fellow at the Middle East Forum and Gatestone Institute. He spent 29 years with Hürriyet Daily News. His work and commentary have appeared in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal and The Economist. In 2001, he received a 20-month suspended sentence for satirizing corruption in Turkey’s judiciary.

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

If you prefer to join by phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5247 (Toll Free) then enter the Webinar ID: 898 6910 9963, # and password: 402232, #

