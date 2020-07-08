‘Turkey’s Dangerous Ottoman Nostalgia,’ with Burak Bekdil

Date and time: Friday, July 10, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Ottoman Empire ended in 1923, but for neo-Ottomans like Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the regime has merely been in a long slumber. From meddling in the Balkans to anti-Zionism to active roles in the Syrian and Libyan civil wars to drilling in Cypriot waters, Erdoğan shows how he longs for 1820 rather than 2020. Burak Bekdil outlines Erdoğan’s neo-Ottoman motivations, the threats it poses, and how to counter it.

Bekdil is an Ankara-based fellow at the Middle East Forum and Gatestone Institute. He spent 29 years with Hürriyet Daily News. His work and commentary have appeared in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal and The Economist. In 2001, he received a 20-month suspended sentence for satirizing corruption in Turkey’s judiciary.

