Turkey’s Great Game: A Conversation with Journalist Ayla Jean Yackley

Tue, 30 Mar 2021 18:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Turkey has become a force to reckon with across its sprawling neighborhood as it flexes its military muscle to achieve foreign policy objectives. In the last year alone, the armed forces have challenged Greece, invaded Syria, upended the Libyan civil war, staged operations in Iraq and supplied Azerbaijan with firepower to retake territory lost to Armenia three decades ago.