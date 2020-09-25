Turkish Food Festival Drive Thru

Date and time: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Turkish Food Festival returns to Greenville, South Carolina! On September 26, not only will we be serving food from the Phillis Wheatley Center, but we will also be hosting a virtual live stream event full of music, culture, and art to highlight the amazing culture of Turkey!

Each year we are continuously dedicated to growing and improving our Turkish Food Festival. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have decided it is safest for everyone involved to do a Drive-Thru festival this year. We will be providing the same delicious food, from Gyros and Kofte to Dolma, Sarma and Baklava!

We will have all of our delicious menu options below, available for pre-order and curbside pick-up through the Drive-Thru line. In addition, we want to still be able to celebrate Turkish culture so we are adding a virtual element. We are working with the Turkish community to provide online streaming meal-time entertainment throughout the day, so please keep an eye on this space for the full schedule for the virtual event!

Please go here for more information.