Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish Jews: Jewish legacy in Anatolia and Today’s Turkey
Mideast Streets
Turkey
Jews
Jewish Diaspora

Turkish Jews: Jewish legacy in Anatolia and Today’s Turkey

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2021

Sun, May 9, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through Turkey’s rich Jewish history.

About this Event

The history of the Jews in Anatolia started more than 2000 years ago with the arrival to this land of Romaniot, Mizrahim and Karaits followed later by Ashkenazim and Sephardic Jews. In this tour we will examine different ancient synagogues like the Sardis synagogue from the 4th century as well as the Ahrida Synagogue from the 15th century plus a number of important Jewish settlements and cemeteries. Relevant historical figures like Sabetai Sevi, the Camondo family, Donna Grasya and Joseph Nasi and their impact in the community will be explained.

We will continue with a mention of WWI and WWII in Turkey from the Jewish perspective. Sephardic cuisine and music, Judeo Spanish language, ethnographic and liturgical objects with an Ottomanish style from the museum collection will also be showcased. Finally we will explore today’s vibrant Jewish life in Turkey with its current numbers and remaining institutions.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to the Jewish Museum of Turkey (officially Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews).

About Nisya

Nisya Isman Allovi is Director and Curator of The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews. Born in Istanbul, graduated from the International Relations Faculty of Bilgi University and Cultural Heritage and Tourism, she has attended advanced curatorial seminars at AEJM (Association of European Jewish Museums) and in the Federal Republic of Germany. She was also a Kaplan Fellow @ Yesod Cohort II, and has conducted presentations in various countries about “Jews of Turkey”. Married with two children, Nisya is an active member of the Istanbul Jewish community.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.