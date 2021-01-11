Turning Tragedy into Art

Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Joshua Faudem is the creator of the award-winning film, Blues by the Beach. A film showcasing his first-hand experience with terror and the aftermath created in his life and the lives of others tragically involved. A decade after the release of the raw documentary, Joshua has turned his story of horror into a book that unapologetically highlights the event that took place that day. In the graphic novel, Mike’s Place, Joshua captures the trauma and drama that was not shown in the documentary. He does this by telling his honest story through multiple art mediums and providing an important teaching tool on the topic of terror and the human spirit.

This lecture is part of the series: ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

