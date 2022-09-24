Wed, 28 Sep 2022 18:30 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£3) here.

Friends of the Egypt Centre AGM and lecture by Daniela Rosenow on “Tutankhamun – Excavating the Archive”

About this event

AGM (6.30pm start):

The AGM is open to all, but please be aware only members of the Friends of the Egypt Centre will be able to vote.

Lecture (7pm start):

Tutankhamun – Excavating the Archive

Abstract:

In 1922 the tomb of Tutankhamun was discovered at Luxor, the first known intact royal burial from ancient Egypt. The excavation by Howard Carter and his team generated enormous media interest and was famously photographed by Harry Burton. These photographs, along with letters, plans, drawings and diaries, are included in an archive created by the excavators and presented to the Griffith Institute, University of Oxford. To celebrate the centenary of the discovery, the Griffith Institute, in collaboration with the Bodleian Libraries, is hosting the exhibition “Tutankhamun. Excavating the Archive”, that displays a selection of about 150 objects of this archive. They present a vivid and first-hand account of the events and give an intimate insight into the records of one of the world’s most famous archaeological discoveries.

Bio:

Daniela Rosenow studied Egyptology and Classical Archaeology at the Humboldt University Berlin where she obtained her doctorate on Late period sacred architecture. She has worked at UCL’s Institute of Archaeology, the British Museum, the University of Munich and the German Archaeological Institute Cairo. In February 2021 Daniela joined the Griffith Institute, University of Oxford, where she is responsible for the curation of the upcoming exhibition “Tutankhamun – Excavating the Archive“, together with its accompanying public engagement programme.

Tickets:

Tickets for this event cost £3, with proceeds going to support the Egypt Centre. Upon booking, you will receive an automated email from Eventbrite with a link to the Zoom event. If you have not received this within 24 hours of booking, please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk

If you are a member of the Friends of the Egypt Centre, you will automatically be sent the Zoom link to attend.

*Please note, this ticket is for virtual attendance via zoom. In-person tickets may be purchased at the door for £3.