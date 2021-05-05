Tutmania: The Great Discovery of The Tomb of Tutankhamun

Wed, May 5, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

An exciting talk on the discovery of Tut’s tomb in 1922–and the aftermath of Carter’s discovery. How did this great find change the world?

After Howard Carter discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen in 1922, laden with golden riches and ancient treasures the like of which had never been seen, the world fell into a trance. Egyptomania hit. Everything Egypt became obsession: the treasures within Tut’s tomb influenced culture, art, design, fashion and architecture. Everyone wanted to embrace the Egyptian style, pay tribute to Cleopatra and Rameses – and glean some of their secrets of immortality. Travel to Egypt surged, Canadians sailed the Nile in droves, picking up replicas, mementos, inspired ideas and a taste for the exotic. Let’s embark on a journey back 100 years ago, when the world became enraptured with the treasures of Tut. Learn about the discovery of Tutankhamen and how it influenced the world around him in the 1920s…. all the way until today, almost a century later!

A talk by Laura Ranieri Roy, MA Egyptology and Founder, Ancient Egypt Alive

Laura Ranieri is an Egyptologist (Ma University of Toronto writer and founder of Ancientegyptalive.com. A passionate and dynamic speaker, she has taught, written and presented on ancient Egypt subjects across North America – and developed/ led unique tours to Egypt and North American Museums. Laura has excavated in Egypt at Amarna and South Asasif and in Bulgaria at a classical Greek site. She is passionate about story-telling and bringing the fascinating history of Ancient Egypt Alive to the general public. www.ancientegyptalive.com