The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Tutmania: The Great Discovery of The Tomb of Tutankhamun
Mideast Streets
King Tut
Egyptology
Archaeology
Egypt

Tutmania: The Great Discovery of The Tomb of Tutankhamun

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2021

Wed, May 5, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($11.62 – $43.45) here.

An exciting talk on the discovery of Tut’s tomb in 1922–and the aftermath of Carter’s discovery. How did this great find change the world?

About this Event

After Howard Carter discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen in 1922, laden with golden riches and ancient treasures the like of which had never been seen, the world fell into a trance. Egyptomania hit. Everything Egypt became obsession: the treasures within Tut’s tomb influenced culture, art, design, fashion and architecture. Everyone wanted to embrace the Egyptian style, pay tribute to Cleopatra and Rameses – and glean some of their secrets of immortality. Travel to Egypt surged, Canadians sailed the Nile in droves, picking up replicas, mementos, inspired ideas and a taste for the exotic. Let’s embark on a journey back 100 years ago, when the world became enraptured with the treasures of Tut. Learn about the discovery of Tutankhamen and how it influenced the world around him in the 1920s…. all the way until today, almost a century later!

A talk by Laura Ranieri Roy, MA Egyptology and Founder, Ancient Egypt Alive

Laura Ranieri is an Egyptologist (Ma University of Toronto writer and founder of Ancientegyptalive.com. A passionate and dynamic speaker, she has taught, written and presented on ancient Egypt subjects across North America – and developed/ led unique tours to Egypt and North American Museums. Laura has excavated in Egypt at Amarna and South Asasif and in Bulgaria at a classical Greek site. She is passionate about story-telling and bringing the fascinating history of Ancient Egypt Alive to the general public. www.ancientegyptalive.com

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
