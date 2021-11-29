This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘TVGONEJEWY’: Jewish Representation on TV and in Popular Culture Today
Mideast Streets
Jews
popular culture
Television

‘TVGONEJEWY’: Jewish Representation on TV and in Popular Culture Today

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2021

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($21) here.

Hanukkah Edition! Join award-winning writer to explore recent TV portrayals of Jewish life.

About this event

Note

: This is a 60-minute class running on Wednesday, 12/1/2021 @ 12pm-1pm PST. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

From unscripted bingeworthy shows to nuanced dramas, Jewish writers and content creators are reclaiming and reshaping Jewish identity on-screen, and audiences are reacting to the increased Jewish representation with enthusiasm and worry, alternating between celebration and condemnation. What do we expect from on-screen Jewish representations of secular and religious Jews and their identities? Why is this happening now? How are creators hitting or missing the mark?

Join award-winning writer Esther D. Kustanowitz for an overview of the issues, the controversial portrayals and why this increase is “good for the Jews” and the world. Plus, celebrate a very TVGoneJewy Hanukkah with special content focusing on the Festival of Lights!

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.