‘TVGONEJEWY’: Jewish Representation on TV and in Popular Culture Today

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($21) here.

Hanukkah Edition! Join award-winning writer to explore recent TV portrayals of Jewish life.

About this event

Note

: This is a 60-minute class running on Wednesday, 12/1/2021 @ 12pm-1pm PST. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

From unscripted bingeworthy shows to nuanced dramas, Jewish writers and content creators are reclaiming and reshaping Jewish identity on-screen, and audiences are reacting to the increased Jewish representation with enthusiasm and worry, alternating between celebration and condemnation. What do we expect from on-screen Jewish representations of secular and religious Jews and their identities? Why is this happening now? How are creators hitting or missing the mark?

Join award-winning writer Esther D. Kustanowitz for an overview of the issues, the controversial portrayals and why this increase is “good for the Jews” and the world. Plus, celebrate a very TVGoneJewy Hanukkah with special content focusing on the Festival of Lights!