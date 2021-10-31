Americans need to understand the Middle East
TypeCal From Home with Bahia Shehab
Mideast Streets
calligraphy
Design

TypeCal From Home with Bahia Shehab

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2021

Mon, Nov 1, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join Bahia Shehab as she explores a theme with us. “Marginalized Archives” that kicks off our new season of TypeCal from Home Talks.

About this event

Bahia Shehab is an artist and author based in Cairo. She is Professor of design and founder of the graphic design program at The American University in Cairo. Her work has been exhibited internationally and has received a number of international awards including the BBC’s 100 women’s list, a TED Senior Fellowship, a Prince Claus Award, and the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Her latest publications include You Can Crush the Flowers: A Visual Memoir of the Egyptian Revolution and the award-winning co-authored book A History of Arab Graphic Design. She is the founding director of TypeLab@AUC.

