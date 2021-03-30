Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tyrants & Rebels: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon
Mideast Streets
Iraq
Syria
Lebanon

Tyrants & Rebels: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2021

Starts on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Three acclaimed journalists discuss the situation in the Middle East.

About this Event

Three acclaimed journalists – former Middle East bureau chief for the New York Times Robert F. Worth; award-winning film and print journalist and 2019-20 Nieman Fellow Rania Abouzeid; and award-winning former Iraq correspondent and current Nieman Fellow Alissa J. Rubin – discuss the situation in the Middle East with former editor of the New York Times and Senior Lecturer in the English Department, Jill Abramson.

About the Speakers

Rania Abouzeid is a Beirut-based journalist and author of No Turning Back: Life, Loss, and Hope in Wartime Syria (2018). She has covered wars, natural disasters and political upheaval across the Middle East and South Asia for more than 15 years and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Michael Kelly Award, the George Polk Award for Foreign Reporting and the Overseas Press Club of America’s Cornelius Ryan Book Award. Abouzeid has written for The New Yorker, Time, National Geographic and other publications, and has reported and presented television documentaries and features. She has received fellowships from the European Council on Foreign Relations, New America and Columbia University’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.

Alissa J. Rubin is the Baghdad Bureau chief for The New York Times. She joined The New York Times in January 2007 as a correspondent in Baghdad and covered Iraq and Afghanistan, becoming bureau chief in Baghdad in the fall of 2008, and then moving to Afghanistan in October 2009, becoming bureau chief there a couple of months later. She has received many honors for her work, including: a 2016 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting; the 2015 John Chancellor Award for journalistic achievement; a 2010 Overseas Press Association award for a piece on women suicide bombers titled “How Baida Wanted to Die”; and a 1992 Washington Monthly award for a piece that appeared in the Washington City Paper, “What People Talk About When They Talk About Abortion.”

Robert F. Worth is the author of A Rage for Order, a New York Times Notable Book of 2016. He spent fourteen years as a correspondent for The New York Times, and was the paper’s Beirut bureau chief from 2007 until 2011. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times Magazine and The New York Review of Books. He has twice been a finalist for the National Magazine Award.

Moderated by Jill Abramson, Senior Lecturer in the English Department at Harvard. She is a journalist who spent 17 years in senior editorial positions at The New York Times, where she was the first woman to serve as Washington bureau chief (2000-03), managing editor (2003-11) and executive editor (2011-14). She is the author of Merchants of Truth (2019).

About the Series

Writers Speak, a series of literary conversations at the Mahindra Humanities Center, is convened by Claire Messud, a novelist and Joseph Y. Bae and Janice Lee Senior Lecturer on Fiction at Harvard University.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.