Starts on Tue, Jan 5, 2021, 7:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tel Aviv International Salon in partnership with OurCrowd, presents:

UAE & Israel : The Business of Peace

Abu Dhabi’s Dr. Sabah al-Binali & Jerusalem’s Jon Medved

Date: Tuesday January 5th, 7:30pm IL // 12:30pm EST // 9:30pm GST

About Our Speakers:

Dr. Sabah al-Binali

Dr. Sabah al-Binali is OurCrowd’s UAE-based venture partner and head of the Gulf region. Dr. al-Binali is a seasoned financial services executive with 22 years of experience in investments and an entrepreneurial leader with a track record of financing, building and exiting companies in the MENA region. He was instrumental in facilitating the sale to Credit Suisse of a Saudi investment bank and the acquisition of the Zawya news agency by Thomson Reuters. Dr. al-Binali has rich experience in governance and company leadership at the highest levels. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Investment and Strategy Committee of The National Investor, Chief Investment Officer and CEO of Credit of Shuaa Capital, Director of the Board at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, Vice Chairman of Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia, Vice Chairman of Gulf Finance Co., Chairman of Gulf Installments Co., Chairman of Zawya, Director of the Board at Visa International CEMA Region, founding CEO and CIO of Saffar Capital and Head of the Treasury and Investment Division at Union National Bank. Dr. al-Binali received his Ph.D. from Columbia University and his B.S.E from Princeton University.

Jon Medved

Jon Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd, a global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors and angels. Medved is a serial entrepreneur, “one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalists” (WashingtonPost) and one of the top 10 most influential Americans who have impacted Israel (NY Times). In 2020, NoCamels named Medved as one of “17 Israelis who Shaped the Decade.” Under Medved’s leadership, OurCrowd has attracted more than $1.5 billion in commitments and has made investments in more than 220 companies and funds, with 42 exits since its launch in February 2013. Within two years of its founding, OurCrowd had become “hands down the most successful equity-crowdfunding platform in the world right now,” according to Bloomberg Businessweek. Prior to OurCrowd, Medved was the co-founder and CEO of Vringo (Nasdaq:VRNG) and the co-founder and General Partner of Israel Seed Partners, with $262 million under management.

OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. Rated by PitchBook as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.5 billion of committed funding, and investments in more than 220 portfolio companies and 23 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of almost 60,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Microsoft, Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit ourcrowd.com.

About our Partner: Sharaka

Sharaka was founded by social activists from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the aftermath of the historic peace agreement between the two countries. Its mission is to strengthen the bond between young people and social activists from the Gulf states and Israel through creative programs, designed to build greater trust and promote peace between our peoples. In December, Sharaka hosted in Israel the first-ever delegation of civil society leaders from UAE and Bahrain, in a highly successful visit, as the first step on the path to creating a brighter future together.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion non-partisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision-makers and the leading influencers on our society.

