UAE Tech Investment Landscape: Introduction for the Israeli Ecosystem

Date and time: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 9 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Register here.

Senior United Arab Emirates investment professionals, top entrepreneurs and government officials, discuss the UAE innovation ecosystem and its key sectors including AgriTech, EdTech, HealthTech and Robotics.

Speakers include:

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office

Abdullah Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman, Naboodah Investment Company

Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman, Emirates Angels Investors Association

Stephen Barnett, Executive Director- Business Development, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Dr. Sabah al-Binali, CEO, UAE-based Universal Strategy

OurCrowd, Israel’s most active startup investment platform, is partnering with Emirates Angels, the leading Emirati angel investment association, to provide a unique overview of the current trends, players, and opportunities related to the tech landscape in the United Arab Emirates.

This event is free but you must register beforehand