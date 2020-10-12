Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

UAE Tech Investment Landscape: Introduction for the Israeli Ecosystem
The Media Line Staff
10/12/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 9 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Register here.

Senior United Arab Emirates investment professionals, top entrepreneurs and government officials, discuss the UAE innovation ecosystem and its key sectors including AgriTech, EdTech, HealthTech and Robotics.

Speakers include:

  • His Excellency Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office
  • Abdullah Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman, Naboodah Investment Company
  • Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman, Emirates Angels Investors Association
  • Stephen Barnett, Executive Director- Business Development, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
  • Dr. Sabah al-Binali, CEO, UAE-based Universal Strategy

OurCrowd, Israel’s most active startup investment platform, is partnering with Emirates Angels, the leading Emirati angel investment association, to provide a unique overview of the current trends, players, and opportunities related to the tech landscape in the United Arab Emirates.

This event is free but you must register beforehand

