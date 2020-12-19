This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Understanding Pension Plans and Insurance in Israel
Mideast Streets
insurance
Israel

Understanding Pension Plans and Insurance in Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2020

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 7:15 to 9:15 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Join us for this important talk with Moni Cohen from Et La Daat, where we will learn:- The background about the Insurance system in Israel – Differences between private insurance, obligatory and subsidies insurances and Bituah Leumi.- How the pension system works in Israel and what are the differences between the funds- Reforms in the Pension market in Israel, management fees, profit and other important things to note – How much money should we save for our retirement? – Pension for business owners and freelancers- main points.- Pensions for Employees This lecture is aimed for salaried employees, small business owners and freelancers. Each topic will be covered, noting differences for each of these categories. While FREE, space is limited. Please sign up on the enclosed Eventbrite to save your spot.

Moni Cohen works as a Project Manager and System Analyst in the financial industry (Banking & Insurance). Graduated a “Family Financial Advisor” course over a decade ago and since then helped families and independents to get out of debt, control their finances and plan for their economic future.

