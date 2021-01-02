This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Understanding ‘Sectarianism’: Sunni-Shia Relations in the Modern Arab World
Mideast Streets
Sunni
Shia Islam
sectarianism

Understanding ‘Sectarianism’: Sunni-Shia Relations in the Modern Arab World

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2021

Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 6 to 7:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A talk by Dr Fanar Haddad

How should we situate sectarian identity in the study of the modern Middle East? How are Sunni and Shi’a identities imagined, experienced and negotiated and how do they relate to and interact with other identities? How can we best treat the subject away from facile essentializations – be they orientalist or nationalist? In answering these and other questions, Fanar Haddad will discuss his new book Understanding ‘Sectarianism’: Sunni-Shia Relations in the Modern Arab World. The book questions many of the normative assumptions that have underpinned discussions of ‘sectarianism’: What is ‘sectarianism’? How does sectarian identity relate to secularism, religion and nationalism? How does sectarian identity affect conceptions of unity and division? Far from a uniquely Middle Eastern, Arab, or Islamic phenomenon, a better understanding of sectarian identity reveals that the many facets of sectarian relations that are misleadingly labeled ‘sectarianism’ are echoed in intergroup relations worldwide. Drawing on identity theory, theories of nationalism, ethnicity, critical race theory and comparative studies of intergroup relations, it will be shown that sectarian dynamics are neither an essential feature of the Middle East nor an alien imposition upon it. Ultimately, the book seeks to demystify the study of sectarian identity in order to better understand the shifting patterns of sectarian relations, from coexistence to conflict to irrelevance.

Fanar Haddad is Visiting Fellow at the Middle East Centre, London School of Economics and is currently Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq. He previously lectured in modern Middle Eastern politics at the University of Exeter, at Queen Mary, University of London and at the National University of Singapore. Prior to obtaining his Ph.D., Haddad was a Research Analyst at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Middle East and North Africa Research Group. He is the author of Sectarianism in Iraq: Antagonistic Visions of Unity (2011) and Understanding ‘Sectarianism’: Sunni-Shi’a Relations in the Modern Arab World (2020).

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.